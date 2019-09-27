Annual Oktoberfest Kicks Off in Downtown Des Moines Friday

Posted 6:46 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, September 27, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 16th annual Oktoberfest in Des Moines kicks off Friday rain or shine.

The annual German festival is celebrated around the world each year.

This year people can enjoy traditional German foods like brats, apple strudel, assorted pastries and more.

There will be more than 20 different flavors of beer for people to try.

Advanced tickets are $7, at the door it is $10. People will receive an Oktoberfest cup as well. You must be 21 or older to participate.

The Festival runs Friday and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. It is located in the Historic Court District in downtown Des Moines. Click here for more information.

