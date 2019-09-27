× Carson King and Iowa Musicians Announce Benefit Concert for Children’s Hospital

CLIVE, Iowa — Carson King and Iowa musicians are coming together to put on a concert to benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The “Carson King Countdown” will serve as a last-minute push to raise funds for King’s Venmo campaign. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to King’s Venmo account before the midnight deadline at the end of September.

The concert is a collaboration between King, Chris Ranallo, Royce Johns, Horizon Events Center and organizers of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival.

“Carson King’s willingness to transform his 30 seconds of fame into a viral fundraising campaign for kids inspired us to get Iowa’s music community involved for a final push…and, well, it’s going to be one hell of a show!” said Ranallo.

The event will take place Monday, Sept. 30 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive. Tickets are $10 and parking is $5. Tickets can be bought here.

Schedule:

4:00 p.m. – Doors

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. The Sheet

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. B2Wins

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Royce Johns

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Decoy

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Pie In The Sky

9:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Cody Hicks

As of Friday afternoon, King has received $620,000 in donations. With matching contributions, along with other donations from Iowa businesses, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will receive at least $1.97 million.