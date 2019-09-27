× Carson King Nears Another Huge Milestone, Hits $1.9 Million Mark

IOWA — 13 days ago he asked America for beer money. Now Carson King is knocking on the door of $2 million raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

As of Friday morning, King says he has been sent $599,000 to his Venmo account. With matching funds from Busch Light, Venmo and others that pushes the total he’s raised to $1.9 million dollars. On Friday RAGBRAI announced a $50,000 donation to the fundraiser.

King plans to keep the fundraiser open through the end of this month, closing it down at midnight on Tuesday. Donations can be made to his Venmo account: Carson-King-25.

King started the fundraiser with a joke, holding a sign during ESPN’s “College GameDay” asking for donations to be sent to his Venmo account to buy more Busch Light. He says once the donations topped $600 he knew he couldn’t keep it, so the Cyclone fan decided to give the money to the UI Children’s Hospital.