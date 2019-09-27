× Coca-Cola Days in Atlantic Celebrated at the Coke Museum

ATLANTIC, Iowa- Celebration is underway for the annual Coca-Cola Days here in Atlantic. The town celebrates the Atlantic Coca-Cola Franchise, declaring this town as the Coke Capitol of Iowa.

This is also a big weekend for the Coca-Cola Museum at 207 Chestnunt in downtown Atlantic. The Museum, has thousands of Coke-branded items.

“A lot of people clean out their grandma’s attic and find a lot of things and that brings back memories,” said Margaret Slepsky, of the Coca-Cola Museum. “They would have to disband with all that so they bring things in.”

The museum is located inside a former meat locker. The old door and overhead meat rail has been left in tribute to the former business.

We had a gentleman from Colorado give us 500 bottles, and we built these racks to display those there from all sorts of things from the Olympics,” said Slepsky. “We’re selling some things to raise money to help support the museum.”

The Atlantic Coke Museum is in operation on Saturdays from April to Christmas, they do open by special appointment for groups.

“We’re all volunteers we have a good time and we just enjoy helping share this love of Coca-Cola,” said Slepsky.

