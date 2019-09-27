× Des Moines Man Critically Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 62-year-old Des Moines man is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Rescue personnel responded to the 800 block of SW 9th Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle at 9:27 p.m. They found the man critically injured after he was struck by a southbound vehicle as it traveled across the SW 9th viaduct, crossing the Raccoon River.

Medics transported him to Methodist Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Witnesses told police the man was sitting in the roadway just prior to the crash.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police have not yet released the man’s name.

Police said the southbound lanes of the SW 9th viaduct will be closed for approximately an hour.