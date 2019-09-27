× Former Iowa Women’s Prison Employee Charged with Sexual Misconduct Involving Inmate

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – A former employee of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Fifty-five-year-old Shawn Durrell was arrested early Friday morning in Urbandale on one charge of sexual misconduct with an offender. He has since bonded out of the Polk County Jail.

Cord Overton, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections, was not able to provide specifics of the case but did confirm Durrell worked for the department from May of 2003 to August of 2019, when he resigned. Durrell’s last position was as the Correctional Food Service Coordinator at the women’s prison in Mitchellville.

Overton did say, “The department treats any instance of inappropriate conduct between staff and inmates seriously. We work closely with law enforcement and county attorneys’ offices in providing evidence of criminal misconduct.”