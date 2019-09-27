ISU Journalism Professor Discusses Fallout of Des Moines Register Story on Carson King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Register has received a lot of backlash, even threats, for its profile of Carson King.

King is the young man who gained nationwide attention when he asked for beer money at the Cy-Hawk game and then decided to donate it to The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

One of the Register's now former reporters found racially insensitive tweets made by King eight years ago when he was 16 years old. The Register says the tweets were discovered during a basic background check, but a lot of people question that response, especially after people found offensive tweets on the former reporter's Twitter page.

This raises a whole lot of questions about how journalists collect information, what they do with that information, and how newspapers and broadcasters background check their own employees.

Michael Bugeja joined us during the Channel 13 News at 4 to talk about the issues surrounding the story. Bugeja is a journalist, professor of journalism ethics, and the former director of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University.