× Madison County’s Cedar Bridge to Re-Open at 2019 Covered Bridge Festival

WINTERSET, Iowa — The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival Committee would like to invite you to the Cedar Bridge Ribbon Cutting and Rededication Ceremony on Saturday, October 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cedar Bridge Park.

This event will feature a short presentation, as well as light appetizers and drinks, and will help celebrate the completed restoration of this historic landmark.

Cedar Bridge fell victim to arson in early 2017, but through the generous contributions of donors and volunteers, it has been restored back to its original glory.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be a highlight of the 50th Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, the area’s annual two-day fall event.