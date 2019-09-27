Metro Women Start T-Shirt Campaign to Help Carson King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- After a week of controversy between the Des Moines Register and Carson King, one group of Iowans is standing behind King and his goal to help the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Business owners Bre Cooper and Lindsey Calby decided to use their talents for a cause that is close to their heart; Calby's daughter, Alannah, has type 2 spinal muscular atrophy and receives her treatment from the University of Iowa.

"Everybody was nervous that the actual goal wasn’t going to be met, so we decided to put our heads together and try to help," Cooper said.

The two decided to create "For the Kids" merchandise and donate the proceeds to the children's hospital. In their first 24 hours, they sold hundreds of shirts and made about $1,000.

Another friend, Mary Little, saw this idea as an opportunity to remind people what King's campaign was all about, helping the kids and their families in times of need.

"It means a great deal to families to take that financial stress off," she said.

On Friday at 7 p.m., King announced his campaign reached $2 million in donations, all thanks to people like these women who want to help make a difference.

"We want to help Carson reach his personal goal," Calby said. "His personal goal was to help somebody else."

The women also want to remind people what this is all about: kids like Alannah.

"Let's show Iowa and the nation what Carson is doing and who is benefiting from his selfless acts of kindness," Little said.

They will continue taking orders until Sunday. You can do that through their Facebook page here.