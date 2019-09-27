× Police in Four Central Iowa Cities Looking for Same Car Burglary Suspect

IOWA — Police in Altoona, Des Moines, Osceola and West Des Moines are looking for a man they say is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.

Authorities say the burglaries happen during daylight hours. The man goes through unlocked vehicles, taking purses and wallets. Immediately after the thefts the suspect has used stolen debit and credit cards at nearby retailers.

The suspect has been spotted driving an older model red SUV. If you can identify him you are asked to call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (515) 223-1400 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website.