RAGBRAI Donates $50K to Carson King’s Viral Fundraiser After Des Moines Register Lambasted Over Article

DES MOINES, Iowa – RAGBRAI, the annual bike across Iowa put on by the Des Moines Register, is donating to Carson King’s viral fundraiser to benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, RAGBRAI Director TJ Juskiewicz wrote:

RAGBRAI appreciates the generosity shown by Carson King, who, through his fundraising, has inspired others with his passion and dedication for helping those in need. In support of his efforts, #RAGBRAI is naming the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital as our charitable cause for the upcoming RAGBRAI events. Through the proceeds from these events, RAGBRAI will pledge $50,000 toward their $2,000,000 goal. We are proud to support the Children’s Hospital, a member of the RAGBRAI Nation and 2017 RIDE RIGHT Team of the Year. RAGBRAI has been committed to driving positive impact in our communities across the state of Iowa for the last 47 years and we look forward to continuing that legacy for years to come. #ForTheKids

The Des Moines Register has come under fire over its decision to publish information about racially-insensitive tweets Carson King, whose viral fundraiser has raised nearly $2 million for an Iowa children’s hospital, posted when he was 16-years-old, eight years ago.

Ahead of the article’s publication, King came forward to acknowledge the tweets and apologize for them.

The reporter who wrote the feature article about King and his rise to viral fame, Aaron Calvin, is no longer with the newspaper, according to an article posted Thursday night from Executive Editor Carol Hunter.

King’s sign was seen in the background of ESPN’s College GameDay program, which was on the campus of Iowa State University on September 14th for the CyHawk rivalry football game.

The sign read, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” and listed his Venmo account carson-king-25. After hundreds of dollars poured in, King decided to direct the money toward the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Busch Beer and Venmo have pledged to match the donations collected by King’s Venmo account through the end of the month.