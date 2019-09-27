× Sambetti’s Bar in Des Moines Reopens Under New Ownership

DES MOINES, Iowa — A long-time Des Moines neighborhood bar is back open under new ownership, and they promise to not change any of the things people loved about the old bar.

Sambetti’s closed its doors back in May after the death of its owner, Paul Strome. The owners of Grumpy Goat Tavern and Tipsy Crow Tavern stepped in and purchased the bar.

“It’s been a heartfelt, emotional journey. Not so much for me but for the community and the employs we retained. We brought back almost everyone, and it’s been a really special couple weeks for us,” said co-owner Nick Fogle. “We cleaned the place up just a little bit and fixed just a few minor things. It’s still home, and that’s what I keep getting told by all the regulars. It’s still Sambetti’s. It’s still home and it’s still in the neighborhood. That’s what we really pushed for when doing this project.”

The few changes you will see are a mural honoring Strome and a new all-day breakfast menu. Fogle said a big reason they did the project was to keep Strome’s vision going.

Sambetti’s is open for service with a full menu and bar. A grand re-opening is planned for Oct. 1.