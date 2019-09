× Car Crash Shuts Down Road North of Des Moines

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is on the scene of a car crash that has shut down a road north of Des Moines.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of NE 46th Avenue Saturday night. The road is currently shut down to traffic.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 will provide updates when more information is available.