Iowa City, Iowa -- It's a story that started with a joke on national television and turned into a viral sensation, national headline and a big gift for kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Carson King has now passed the $2 million mark in fundraising. Thanks to some generous Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone fan made an appearance in Iowa City Saturday. Channel 13’s Sam Lozada shows us King’s day at Kinnick Stadium.