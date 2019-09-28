× Des Moines Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 62-year-old Des Moines man who was struck by a vehicle Friday night has died from his injuries.

Rescue personnel responded to the 800 block of SW 9th Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle at 9:27 p.m. Friday. They found a man critically injured after he was hit by a southbound vehicle as it traveled across the SW 9th viaduct, crossing the Raccoon River. Medics transported him to Methodist Hospital.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in the roadway just prior to the crash. At this time, police do not think the driver was impaired or distracted.

Police have not released the man’s name. The crash is still under investigation.