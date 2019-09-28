Hawkeyes Cruise to 48-3 Win Over Middle Tennessee State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The no. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes rolled over Middle Tennessee State 48-3 in Iowa City Saturday.

Iowa's running game dominated, posting 351 yards on the ground. Toren Young led Hawkeye rushers with 131 yards. Tyler Goodson had 97 yards rushing and Mekhi Sargent added 91 yards. Nate Stanley passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17 of 25 passes. Iowa's offense totaled 644 yards.

Iowa starts the season 4-0 for the fifth time in the Kirk Ferentz era.

Iowa now prepares for a big game next week on the road at no. 20 Michigan. The Wolverines beat Rutgers this weekend 52-0. Iowa and Michigan square off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.