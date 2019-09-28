× Iowa State Loses to Baylor 23-21 on Late Field Goal

WACO, Texas — Despite a big fourth quarter comeback, Iowa State wasn’t able to pull out the win against Baylor in Waco Saturday.

Baylor controlled the game through the first three quarters, holding Iowa State scoreless with a 20-0 lead. But the fourth quarter was a different story. Iowa State roared back to take the lead 21-20 with just under four minutes left in the game.

However, Baylor would respond by driving the length of the field, setting up the game-winning field goal. Freshman kicker John Mayers’ 38-yard field goal with 21 seconds to go sealed the 23-21 victory for Baylor.

Brock Purdy completed 27 of 45 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Johnnie Lang led Iowa State rushers with 35 yards and a touchdown. Deshaunte Jones caught seven passes for 77 yards. Charlie Kolar had five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State falls to 2-2 overall and Baylor improves to 4-0.

The Cyclones are back home next Saturday against TCU at 11 a.m.