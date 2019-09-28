Webster City Man Dies in Bicycle Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa -- A Webster City man is dead after he was hit by a car while biking in Woodbury County.

Police said 57-year-old Kent Harfst was biking along D-12 near Lucas Avenue just outside of Pierson, Iowa, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he was struck from behind. The person driving the vehicle is 19-year-old Aaron Albert. According to the crash report, it was dark out and the crash happened near the crest of hill. Harfst was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.