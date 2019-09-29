× Casey’s Reveals Name of New ‘Midwest Mystery Pizza’

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores finally revealed the name for its newest pizza. After letting Casey’s pizza fans vote, the new pizza will be called “The Midwestern.”

The gas station beloved for its pizza announced a new pie earlier this month, known simply as the “Midwest Mystery Pizza.” It is topped with pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce and fire roasted corn.

After announcing the new pizza, Casey’s launched a contest to let fans give the pizza a permanent name. Over 17,000 people entered and they picked a winner Saturday at Casey’s Largest Pizza Party in downtown Des Moines. John Essary of Eldon, Iowa, got almost half of the 14,000 votes cast for his suggested name “The Midwestern.”

“There were entries from all of the 16 states that make up the Casey’s footprint and we had an extremely difficult choice selecting the finalists. It ultimately came down to a name that describes the pizza, is easy to remember and makes sense to all of those 16 states,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s vice president of digital experience.