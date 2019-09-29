× Insiders 9/29/19: Impeachment Inquiry of Trump, Elizabeth Warren’s Big Plan for the Future, Des Moines Register Controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry. It’s one of the first stages in a long process, but it could have major implications for him, Congress and the presidential campaigns. Two insiders talked about what this all means moving forward.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is at or near the top of recent polls in Iowa and beyond. She has made it there by pushing big changes. She would eliminate most if not all private insurance and have “Medicare for All,” have taxpayers pay tuition for you to go to college, have them pay off some of their student loans, have a 2% wealth tax a year on people with $50 million or more in assets and she would break up big tech like Amazon, Google and Facebook. It’s big structural change. Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price asked her whether anyone has successfully campaigned on such a dramatic transformation of the country and won.

So much has changed since Carson King’s sign first appeared on ESPN's College GameDay during the Cy-Hawk football game. King, who held it up to hopefully get some beer money, is now a national name. He has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for sick kids in Iowa City, but we also know that as a 16-year-old, he retweeted a racist tweet. The Des Moines Register, which first reported that act from his childhood, has faced public outrage. The insiders discuss why they think the Des Moines Register made a terrible editorial decision to reference King's tweets.

Warren’s presidential campaign is feeling the same sadness that Ben Carson’s campaign did in 2016. Another young campaign volunteer has died on Iowa roads.

Vaping, paid time off for volunteering, Des Moines’ race for mayor and more are discussed on the Quick Six.