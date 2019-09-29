Iowa Families Take on Adventure at Outdoor Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of families took aim at outdoor adventure this weekend at the 11th annual Iowa Outdoor Expo.

The free event held at Water Works Park provided hands-on activities like archery, minnow racing, wild animals, fishing and camping. Boy Scout Troop 133 from Carlisle was also on hand to help kids earn scout badges. Seminars and demonstrations taught lessons in conservation.

Organizers say the two-day event, which is fully funded by donations and grants, is a way for everyone to experience the great outdoors in a safe and fun environment and potentially discover a new favorite activity they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.

Rick Cerwick, who serves as chair for the Des Moines Izaak Walton League, said, “When folks come there with all of our electronics, we do let them bring them because we want a lot of these firsts. First time they broke a target, first time they won a minnow race, there’s a lot of firsts so bring your camera, take pictures. You are so exposed to the outdoors that everything is going to be in your pocket other than taking pictures.

The event ended Sunday at 4 p.m. Last year over 8,000 people took advantage of the expo sponsored by the Des Moines Izaak Walton League and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.