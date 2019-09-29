× Police Identify Des Moines Man Killed by Vehicle on SW 9th Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the Des Moines man who was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

Gregory Snowden, 62, died after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Ankeny resident Tiffany Elliot in the 800 block of SW 9th Street at 9:27 p.m.

Witnesses told police Snowden was sitting in the roadway just prior to being hit by Elliot’s vehicle as it traveled southbound across the SW 9th viaduct, crossing the Raccoon River. Medics transported Snowden to Methodist Hospital where he later died.

Police said Elliot was not impaired or distracted when the crash happened. Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit officers continue to investigate the crash.