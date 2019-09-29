Popular Vintage & Made Fair Showcases Midwestern Businesses and Artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- A central Iowa event is gaining some national attention for showcasing handmade and vintage items made by local businesses and artists.

The Vintage & Made Fair wrapped up its 13th year on Sunday. The fair has grown so much in popularity that BuzzFeed ranked it as one of the top ten indie craft fairs in the world that every creative person needs to visit.

"It brings this sense of the pride of small businesses and Iowa is supporting it and also we work hard to make this event an experience," said Tricia Hall, owner and promoter of the Vintage & Made Fair.

There were 103 vendors showcasing their handmade and vintage products at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. The two-day event promotes Midwestern small businesses that don`t necessarily have a storefront. While many of the vendors use social media to promote their products, they say selling at a fair like this gives customers a more personal experience with products that are not mass produced.

'It`s really fun to be able to create everything with my own spin on it. Everything is recognizable as my business because it`s all created with my hands, so I don`t think it can be replicated which I think is super cool. I think my customers like that part of it because it just makes it unique," said Doe A Deer owner and designer Regan Doely.

The dates for the spring Vintage & Made Fair should be released soon. Check the fair`s Facebook for updates.