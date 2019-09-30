Ankeny Names Its 11th Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa – The Ankeny Community School District has revealed the name for its 11th elementary school.

It is called Heritage Elementary. Once complete, the new school will be off of Southwest Magazine Road and South Ankeny Boulevard.

Ankeny Community Schools Director of Construction Tim Simpkins said the district is still finalizing which students will feed into the school.

“It’s a south feeder system. The decision on the actual kids that are going to go here will be in the near future. We have a boundary committee that is working on it. When the boundary committee gets to the school board, the school board approves it then we will announce the kids that are actually going to go here,” Simpkins said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau Ankeny is the fastest growing city in the Midwest and 10th fastest in the country.

Simpkins said a new school was needed. “Just the growth. I think we grow by the average of 400 students a year, which is about half of a five-section elementary.”

Heritage Elementary will have five sections in the building. Each grade level will have up to five classrooms. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students are expected to attend.

The school will be around 102,000 square feet, sitting on 15.6 acres of land.

Simpkins said the recent rainfall over the summer months delayed construction by a few days, but nothing major.

“A lot of the structure is built. We are starting to put some roof on some areas, so we won’t slow down any construction over the winter,” Simpkins said.

The school is expected to open for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district is already looking into possibly building two more elementary schools and a third high school over the next 12 years.