Anti-Bullying Symposium Offers Educators Techniques to Keep Classrooms Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- We are a few weeks into the school year and now education leaders are getting their own lesson in finding ways to end bullying in their classrooms.

The 3rd Annual Iowa Anti-Bullying Symposium is Friday, Oct. 4 at the Iowa Events Center. The organization Iowa Safe Schools is hosting the event. It's an opportunity for educators to explore ways to end bullying and make sure all kids feel safe.



Session topics include cyberbulling, bullying in extra-curricular activities, teaching bullying in children's literature, law and other panels.

The event is geared toward education leaders and administrators, community advocates and non-profit leaders.

Mark Busch, Iowa Safe School's director of education, says there was a big emphasis on anti-bullying about ten years ago. Iowa has since passed a safe school law along with a comprehensive bullying plan. Busch says, "We are still seeing bullying incidents happening and not a lot of intervention happening. Plus, that law was passed in 2007. The internet has just exploded."

To register for the 3rd Annual Iowa Anti-Bullying Symposium, go to iowasafeschools.org.