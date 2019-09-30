× Update: Police Safely Locate Missing Teen in Pleasant Hill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Update: Bishop Rush has been located healthy and well in Pleasant Hill. He is now being reunited with his family.

Original: The Des Moines Police Department needs the community’s help locating a missing teen.

Bishop Rush, 16, was last seen Monday morning at East High School in Des Moines. Bishop has autism and did not return home from school Monday. His current location is unknown.

Bishop is 5’11” and weighs 208 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red hoodie, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has information about Bishop’s location is asked to call 911.