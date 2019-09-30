East High School Community Remembers Dominic Reidburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- East High School students are mourning the loss of one of their own. Dominic Reidburn was killed last Saturday in a fiery crash just north of Des Moines.

The 16-year-old junior was known in the Scarlet community as a student leader and a positive role model for his peers.

“He gave 150 percent no matter what he did. He loved East High School, he loved the community and it’s a big loss,” said Director of Activities and School Equity Lyle Fedders.

He was a multi-sport varsity athlete playing football, baseball, wrestling and track. Reidburn also volunteered with the East Youth Football Club mentoring young players.

“Dominic was one of those kids that was a real pillar in the community. As far as dealing with the younger kids, he was one of those guys that we didn’t have to ask to give back to the kids,” said East Youth Football Coach Marquez Lewis.

Lewis said Reidburn was also a leader in the classroom, where he worked in the school’s ambassador program, serving as a bridge for students transitioning into high school.

“He always goes the extra mile, high expectations for himself, encouraging others ... one girl always said he would come to my sporting events and encourage me to do my best,” said East High School English teacher Lacy Anderson.

On Monday night, students, family and members of the community gathered for a balloon release and candlelight vigil. Over a hundred people gathered at the site of the accident to pay their respects.

“Dominic loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved being an Eastsider, he loved East High School,” said close family friend Karla Lilly.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family to help cover funeral expenses, and special shirts are being sold to honor him at Friday night’s game. So far over $9,000 has been collected and over 800 t-shirts have been sold. The school will also be granting anyone who buys the t-shirt free admission to Friday’s game.