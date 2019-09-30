× East High Student Killed in Weekend Crash, Another Student Injured

DES MOINES, Iowa – One East High School student was killed and another injured in a crash Saturday night in Polk County.

East High School Principal Leslie Morris sent out an e-mail to families of students Sunday. Morris wrote, “I am saddened to inform you that the families of Dominic Reidburn and Sean Head have shared that the boys were involved in a car accident this weekend. Sean was injured, and Dominic passed away.”

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a Nissan SUV was traveling west on NE 46th Ave. around 9:00 p.m. Saturday when it entered the ditch and struck the concrete barrier and rolled on its top. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was trapped. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was able to get out and was transported to Methodist for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the Iowa State Patrol will not be able to officially confirm the name of the person killed in the crash until the State Medical Examiner’s Office completes an autopsy. That is expected to happen early this week.

Reidburn was a member of the Des Moines East High School varsity football team. A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit his family.

Counselors will be available for students Monday at East High School.