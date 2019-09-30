× Iowa Go-Kart Enthusiasts Going for Guinness World Record Attempt

GRIMES, Iowa — Right now, a group of Iowa go-kart drivers is attempting to break a world record. It started at 8 p.m. Sunday night at Pole Position Raceway and will finish 24 hours later, at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

They are making an official attempt at the Guinness World Record for Greatest Distance Traveled By Electric Go-Kart In 24 Hours, Indoors. A team of four racers is going non-stop in Italian OTL DSR Adult Racing Karts.

The current record is 424.135548 miles. In order to beat that record, the team will be required to complete a minimum of 110 laps per hour for the entire 24 hour period.

Pole Position Raceway will be open to the public and will be encouraging anyone to stop in to witness the event.

Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore has more with one of the drivers and the owner of the facility.