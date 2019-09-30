× Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer Not Running for Re-Election in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — Speaker of the Iowa House Linda Upmeyer announced Monday she will not seek re-election in 2020 and will resign as speaker in late 2019.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with my husband, kids, and grandkids. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Iowa. I want to thank all of my constituents that have allowed me to represent them in the Iowa House over the past 17 years,” said Upmeyer.

Upmeyer, a Republican representative from Clear Lake, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002. She was chosen to serve as speaker of the House in 2015, becoming the first woman in Iowa history to hold the position. She was also the first woman in Iowa history to be elected House majority leader in 2010.

“I am incredibly proud of the things we have been able to accomplish for the people of Iowa during my time in the House. I know that whoever the caucus selects as speaker will do a great job and continue to deliver results for our state. We have tremendous leaders in our caucus and I am confident in each of their abilities to take action on the priorities of Iowans,” said Upmeyer.

Upmeyer will serve as speaker until the beginning of the 2020 legislative session. A leadership election will be held on a future date to be determined.