× Iowa Sports Celebs Ferentz, Gable and Niang Praise Carson King

IOWA — Iowa sports celebrities are praising Carson King for his efforts to help the kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

King’s viral Venmo fundraiser has raised over $2.46 million for the children’s hospital in Iowa City.

Kirk Ferentz, Dan Gable and Georges Niang are all hoping a final push will reach $3 million raised before the fundraiser closes at the end of September. The Carson King Countdown benefit concert is planned in Clive Monday night to boost the totals.

Ferentz, Gable and Niang all thanked King in video messages.

Kirk Ferentz

Dan Gable

Georges Niang