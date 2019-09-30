× Lime Lounge in Des Moines Announces it is Shutting Down

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lime Lounge is shutting down after nearly ten years of business, the Des Moines nightclub announced on Facebook.

“Ten years is a long stretch by any measurement—in the world of nightclubs, it’s practically an eternity,” said Lime Lounge. “As is the case with all things, there must be an end. For Lime Lounge, today is that day. The last song has been played, the last drink has been poured, but the memories of some very special times will remain with us, and we hope they will remain with all of you. It’s time to turn out the lights and make room for new things to take flight.”

Lime Lounge was located at the intersection of East 5th Street and East Grand Avenue in Des Moines’ East Village. The nightclub made headlines this year after two shootings in one week happened just outside the venue back in January. A neighboring bar owner told Channel 13 back in June that he thought Lime Lounge should be shut down because of the trouble it created for the area.

“Number one, the illegal music on the patio that you can hear clear through the village. Number two, about every Wednesday or Thursday night we have half a dozen squad cars down here because of fights and then we had that shooting down here out in front of them. That’s just not good. It hurts my business because people are scared of it,” said Mongo Eikleberry, owner of The Blazing Saddle.

Lime Lounge sued the City of Des Moines, the chief of police, a city councilman and other city employees after claiming the defendants’ actions negatively impacted their business and caused false and damaging information to spread. The lawsuit claimed statements made by Des Moines police about the January shootings were knowingly false.

Lime Lounge first opened in 2009 on Ingersoll Avenue. It had been in its location in the East Village for eight years. Lime Lounge did not explain its reason for closing but thanked everyone who supported it over the years.

“We owe an enormous debt of gratitude, to a truly amazing number of people that have worked with us throughout the years, to the unbelievable talent of hundreds (if not thousands) of local, regional, and even international DJs that have graced our DJ booth, and to the thousands upon thousands of fine people who joined us for a cocktail. It took each and every one of you to make Lime Lounge a truly special experience,” said Lime Lounge.