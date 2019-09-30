× Police: Fort Dodge Teen Advertised for ‘School Shooter’ on Job Search Website

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge teen is in custody after he allegedly advertised for a school shooter on a job search website.

According to police, a post made last Friday on Indeed.com advertised for the position of “school shooter” in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The post offered minimal details to specifically identify who was responsible for it. Fort Dodge Police Department investigators attempted to apply to the post but were directed to another page with little content before being unable to proceed any further. Investigators contacted Indeed.com and obtained records indicating the origin of the post. With that information and other leads, police determined the post was published in Fort Dodge by a 14-year-old male. He was taken into custody and charged with making a threat of terrorism.

“With student safety being of utmost importance, we always are working in collaboration with the FDCSD anytime a potential threat or concern is raised. This incident was no different. Once information was gathered, we worked closely with the school staff to identify the individual involved and hold them accountable,” said the Fort Dodge Police Department in a press release.

The teen is currently in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention facility in Eldora, Iowa. Due to his age, police are not releasing his identity.

The Fort Dodge Police Department continues to investigate the case and encourages anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.