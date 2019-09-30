× Sheriff: Knoxville Man Was Drunk, Driving Wrong Way, and Going 120 MPH During Chase

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Officials say a Knoxville man was driving drunk and reached speeds of 120 miles per hour Sunday night while trying to get away from law enforcement officers.

Awo Kowa, 44, is being held in the Polk County Jail following the chase, which began in Marion County and ended in Des Moines.

Marion County Sherrif Jason Sandholdt says the pursuit began just after 8:00 p.m. when a report came in about a driver going the wrong way on Highway 92 west of Knoxville. A Marion County deputy came upon the vehicle, which was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and tried to stop it.

The driver, Kowa, refused to pull over and the chase continued north on Highway 5 by Pleasantville and through Carlisle. After turning northbound on to Fleur Drive, the chase was terminated by Marion County deputies.

Kowa continued speeding away and was involved in an accident at the intersection of Fleur Drive and Watrous. He exited the vehicle and took off on foot, but was taken into custody by Des Moines police.

Kowa is facing multiple charges including OWI 3rd, eluding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, interference with official acts, and several traffic offenses.