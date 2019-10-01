Final Count: Carson King Raises $2.95 Million for the Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Carson King's viral fundraiser raised over $2.95 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

King announced the official total of $2,959,336 on the Murph and Andy Show on 1460 KXNO.

He received over $924,000 in donations to his Venmo. With matching contributions from Busch Beer and Venmo, that pushed the total just shy of $3 million.

The Stead Family Children's Hospital released a statement after learning the total: