Final Count: Carson King Raises $2.95 Million for the Children’s Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Carson King's viral fundraiser raised over $2.95 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
King announced the official total of $2,959,336 on the Murph and Andy Show on 1460 KXNO.
He received over $924,000 in donations to his Venmo. With matching contributions from Busch Beer and Venmo, that pushed the total just shy of $3 million.
The Stead Family Children's Hospital released a statement after learning the total:
"On behalf of everyone at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, including our pediatric patients and families, we extend a sincere “Thank you.” We are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of the many people, organizations, and companies across the country who contributed in support of the kids and their families through Carson King’s initiative. Carson announced earlier today that he’s raised $2,959,336.
“The funds will help us provide the best care possible for our patients,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and associate vice president, University of Iowa Health Care. “We are grateful to be part of such a spontaneous, remarkable occurrence that brought together so many people. One simple act of kindness sparked a nationwide cause behind which we could all unite – helping children heal.”