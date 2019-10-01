× Iowa Go-Kart Drivers Have Unofficially Broken World Record

GRIMES, Iowa — Iowa go-kart drivers have unofficially broken a Guinness World Record. Drivers at Pole Position Raceway Des Moines started driving at 8 p.m. Sunday night and wrapped up at 8 p.m. Monday night.

The goal was a record in the greatest distance traveled by electric go-kart in 24 hours. The previous record was just over 424 miles. Pole Position Raceway says they beat that with four and a half hours left to go.

Efforts continued in order to make sure they shattered the record, traveling more than 546 miles.

“They switch out a driver about every 20 laps or so. We just keep them going. We keep them hydrated, keep food in them, get some rest. We have an RV outside, have all the amenities they need to keep going,” Jason Bruce, Marketing and Sales Manager for Pole Position Raceway said.

They had a team of four racers splitting up the 24-hour ride.

In order to set a new record, drivers had to travel at least 110 laps per hour for the entire 24 hour period. Guinness still needs to certify the results before the new record is made official.