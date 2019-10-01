× Iowa Native Gets Three Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

An Iowa-native left viewers of NBC’s The Voice in suspense Monday night after the show left her choice of coach a cliffhanger.

Cali Wilson, 28, is originally from Salem in southeast Iowa’s Henry County. The singer-songwriter moved to Nashville about three years ago after completing college.

Wilson’s blind audition aired Monday night. Her version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” garnered chair turns from three of the coaches: Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

Legend called her voice’s tone, “super gorgeous” and Stefani said she got lost in Wilson’s rendition of the iconic song. Shelton talked about how he’d been to Salem, Iowa a few times and said he’d be honored to coach her.

You can find out who she picks as her coach Tuesday night at 7:00 when the show continues!

Check out her audition below: