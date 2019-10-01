Living History Farms Family Halloween – Opening October 17

Living History Farms Family Halloween

Opening October 17

Take part in a 31-year old tradition at Living History Farms – Family Halloween! Families are welcomed into the 1875 town of Walnut Hill to enjoy safe, non-scary trick-or-treating at our historic businesses, try their hand at pumpkin bowling, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, and listen to enchanting storytellers. Living History Farms offers “teal pumpkins” stops for trick-or-treaters with allergies. Buy your ticket early – pre-registrants save money and skip the line!

Scheduled Hours

Thursday’s  10/17 & 10/24     5:30 to 8:30 PM
Friday’s         10/18 & 10/25     5:30 to 8:30 PM
Saturday’s   10/19 & 10/26     3:30 to 8:30 PM  (new Saturday hours!)
Sunday’s       10/20 & 10/27     5:30 to 8:30 PM

Theme Nights

Need some costume inspiration? Take a look at our theme for each night!
  • Thursdays, 5:30-8:30pm: School Spirit Night – Dress up in your school colors or as your favorite athlete, and meet a local mascot! Come take a photo with a Cy on Iowa State University night, or with Herky on University of Iowa night!
  • Fridays, 5:30-8:30pm: Doggone Scary – bring your furry friend along (in costume!) for trick-or-treating and get treats for your dog.
  • Saturdays, 3:30-8:30pm: Fairytales and Superheroes – meet your favorite characters and dress up in your best superhero and fairytale costumes.
  • Sundays, 5:30-8:30pm: Farmer & Friends – Dress up as an animal on the farm, a farmer, or Victorian style like a person in the past! Wear your best “Living History Farms” themed costume for trick-or-treating.

Tickets

Save money and avoid long lines – get your tickets in advance online. Advanced tickets are on sale now and will be available through October 16 at noon. Tickets will also be available at the door.

  • Last ticket sold at 8pm each night
  • Tickets required for everyone 2 years and older
  • Children 1 and under are free

Purchase Tickets

Adults (13+) Children (2-12) Member Adults (13+) Member Children (2-12)
Advanced Tickets Sept 27-Oct 17 $6.50 $6.00 $5.25 $4.75
Tickets at the Door $7.25 $6.50 $6.00 $5.50

For more information, contact Living History Farms

11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50322 – (515) 278-5286

 

