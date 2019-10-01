Living History Farms Family Halloween – Opening October 17
Living History Farms Family Halloween
Opening October 17
Take part in a 31-year old tradition at Living History Farms – Family Halloween! Families are welcomed into the 1875 town of Walnut Hill to enjoy safe, non-scary trick-or-treating at our historic businesses, try their hand at pumpkin bowling, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, and listen to enchanting storytellers. Living History Farms offers “teal pumpkins” stops for trick-or-treaters with allergies. Buy your ticket early – pre-registrants save money and skip the line!
Scheduled Hours
Thursday’s 10/17 & 10/24 5:30 to 8:30 PM
Friday’s 10/18 & 10/25 5:30 to 8:30 PM
Saturday’s 10/19 & 10/26 3:30 to 8:30 PM (new Saturday hours!)
Sunday’s 10/20 & 10/27 5:30 to 8:30 PM
Theme Nights
Need some costume inspiration? Take a look at our theme for each night!
- Thursdays, 5:30-8:30pm: School Spirit Night – Dress up in your school colors or as your favorite athlete, and meet a local mascot! Come take a photo with a Cy on Iowa State University night, or with Herky on University of Iowa night!
- Fridays, 5:30-8:30pm: Doggone Scary – bring your furry friend along (in costume!) for trick-or-treating and get treats for your dog.
- Saturdays, 3:30-8:30pm: Fairytales and Superheroes – meet your favorite characters and dress up in your best superhero and fairytale costumes.
- Sundays, 5:30-8:30pm: Farmer & Friends – Dress up as an animal on the farm, a farmer, or Victorian style like a person in the past! Wear your best “Living History Farms” themed costume for trick-or-treating.
Tickets
Save money and avoid long lines – get your tickets in advance online. Advanced tickets are on sale now and will be available through October 16 at noon. Tickets will also be available at the door.
- Last ticket sold at 8pm each night
- Tickets required for everyone 2 years and older
- Children 1 and under are free
|Adults (13+)
|Children (2-12)
|Member Adults (13+)
|Member Children (2-12)
|Advanced Tickets Sept 27-Oct 17
|$6.50
|$6.00
|$5.25
|$4.75
|Tickets at the Door
|$7.25
|$6.50
|$6.00
|$5.50
For more information, contact Living History Farms
11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50322 – (515) 278-5286