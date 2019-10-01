Living History Farms Family Halloween – Opening October 17

Opening October 17

Take part in a 31-year old tradition at Living History Farms – Family Halloween! Families are welcomed into the 1875 town of Walnut Hill to enjoy safe, non-scary trick-or-treating at our historic businesses, try their hand at pumpkin bowling, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, and listen to enchanting storytellers. Living History Farms offers “teal pumpkins” stops for trick-or-treaters with allergies. Buy your ticket early – pre-registrants save money and skip the line!