Renegade Cow Eludes Des Moines Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police have faced an interesting challenge overnight – trying to track down a rogue cow.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the bothersome bovine was first spotted at East 6th and Grand around 10:00 p.m. Monday. It ran around the East Village for a bit before heading north. Parizek says the cow was last seen going into the woods near the Birdland Marina around 2:00 a.m.

A viewer took this short video of the cow taking a leisurely stroll near 14th and Guthrie close to midnight.

Police don’t know who the cow belongs to or how it ended up roaming free in Des Moines.

We have received reports from people who say they've seen the animal and it's a bull, not a cow, but police were not able to confirm that information.

If you spot the cow, give police a call.