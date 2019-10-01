× Waukee Police & School District Team Up on Active Shooter Response Training Video

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Community School District is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about what to do in the case of an active shooter situation.

The Waukee Police Department worked with the school to produce a video that helps start the conversation. The video presents four options in an active-shooter situation: run, hide, barricade or fight.

School officials know it’s a heavy topic, but it’s also an important one. They say parents are the ones who can best gauge their child’s emotional readiness.

“Some elementary students just aren’t ready to hear it at a school level so the parents can kind of prep that, show the video and walk through it together. Versus having a student view it in the classroom may raise their anxiety level…some students get nervous when there’s a tornado drill or a fire drill so this is more of a controlled environment for those students,” says Amy Varcoe, Communications Director for the Waukee School District.

The video goes on to discuss how to call 911 and how students should respond when police arrive.

You can watch the video below: