DES MOINES, Iowa — Carson King’s massive viral fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital drew to a close Monday at midnight and Tuesday he revealed the grand total — $2.95 million.

Channel 13’s Andy Fales spoke with Carson after the big announcement — touching on what’s next, what he’s learned from the chaos, and what he plans to do with the ESPN College GameDay sign that started it all.

