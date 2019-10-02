Autumn Air Arrives

Tuesday’s torrential rain and severe storms have finally brought a change to our weather in Central Iowa. Fall temperatures are now here and here for the near future. In fact, by Friday, highs will only be in the upper 50s. That will be the first time we’ve had 50 degree highs since May 21st. That was more than four months ago.

Daytime highs during the next 7 days ahead will be about 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Showers and rain are still possible today as a disturbance moves across Iowa along the cold front stalled out across the Iowa-Missouri border. Rainfall amounts look to range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. There may be some isolated higher amounts with any thunderstorms that may develop.

Finally, high pressure pushes in from the northwest US. This ridge of high pressure will bring clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 60 and will drop to the upper 50s on Friday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to low 40s. The temperatures trend looks to keep temperatures in the 60s for daytime highs through the weekend and next week. It will rain on Saturday but a cooler drier pattern with more sunshine sets up for early next week.