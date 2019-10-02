Central Iowa School District Quiet On Loss of Superintendent and Head Football Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STUART, Iowa -- Last month West Central Valley High School football didn`t have enough players to finish a game. After the September 6th halftime forfeit due to injuries head coach Shaen Polaski and the Wildcats rallied. The future initially seemed promising. "You want to get better you work hard day after day. Good success does not happen instantly. It`s not like the internet where you instantly type it in. It`s not how many times you get knocked down, it`s how many times you pick yourself back up and keep moving forward," said Polasky back in September.

Now they will take on the rest of the season without their first year head coach who resigned late September. "They feel let down kind of. We are a really young team and the ones we`ve had, this is their second coach now and we are going to get a new one next year so that`s kind of hard for them," said Presley Pivonka, a student at WCV High School.

Along with Coach Polaski `s resignation, a second coach left the Wildcats around the same time, leaving the team with two coaches. Pivonka said, "They are pretty disappointed but still working hard to finish out the season."

Polaski has a record of excellence as a teacher. While working in the Indianola School District he was nominated by students to receive the 2014 April Golden Apple by WHOTV. Polaski declined to comment but said "With respect to my family and myself, I will not be available to interview or comment about any aspects regarding my employment with the West Central Valley School District."

In an unrelated manner the school district is also without their Superintendent Lance Ridgely. The district would only say Ridgely is unavailable and refused to explain coach Polasky or Ridgely`s absences any further. A special meeting by the district school board Thursday October 3rd lists a closed session evaluation of professional competency and the Superintendent's contract as agenda items.

Despite the adversity the team has faced, fans and students say it hasn`t dampened how proud they are to be a Wildcat and hopefully cheer them on to their first victory this season. "They are fighters you know. They love the sport so they are going to do whatever they can to keep going strong for everyone. They are still out there trying hard and they don`t quit," said Pivonka.