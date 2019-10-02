Flooding Takes Over South Side Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last night south side resident Tony Gardner experienced flooding so exponential he says it turned his backyard into an aquatic park.

In a video Gardner shared with WHO-TV, water splashes and runs off of Fleur drive into the neighborhood below.

“Nothing has even touched this. You know we had a lot of rain in a short period of time and it sort of inundated the house and really took everybody by surprise. We knew heavy rains were possible we just didn’t think it would get to the extent that it did,” said Gardner.

The water has since gone down, leaving a muddy mess. Gardner has lived in his home since 2006 and has never experienced flooding on his property. He is worried construction along Fleur Drive could be the reason for the water levels. The construction is part of a long-term city project to reconstruct and repair the road.

“My concern is with half the road being torn up and with the actual sewer system being taken out, as of now, that could have absolutely contributed to the water coming off from Fleur down into our neighborhood,” said Garnder.

Channel 13 reached out to Des Moines Public Works for comment, but did not hear back. The current phase of the Fleur Drive reconstruction project is set to last through fall of 2020.