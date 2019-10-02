Kids Run ‘Prairie Dog Dash’ to Raise Money for Ankeny School’s PTO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The rain held off long enough Wednesday morning for a fun run at an Ankeny elementary school.

The Prairie Dog Dash was hosted by Prairie Trail Elementary School’s PTO. It's the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Students collect donations for the run. So far, they’re up to $27,000 to support projects and events at the school.

Kindergarten through second-grade students ran a mile while kids in third through fifth grades ran three laps, which is a 5K.

Channel 13’s Megan Reuther was the emcee for the event and got a chance to speak with fifth-grader Izzy Crouch about her race strategy.

"My game plan is to try to keep up a steady pace and then finish strong at the end,” Crouch said. When asked why that’s important she replied, “Well, I don't want to start off too fast and lose my energy at the end, so I want to finish strong at the end.”

Students can collect donations through the end of the week. If the school reaches $30,000, each student will get a re-useable water bottle.