Mobile Home Damaged in Fire West of Ames

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – Fire crews from multiple departments are on the scene of a mobile home fire just west of the Ames city limits.

Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of West Lincoln Way around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a trailer on fire. Heavy damage to the trailer at Lot 63 was visible and as of 12:20 p.m. smoke was still rising from the structure.

Officials say one person lived there but was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.