Nexstar Broadcasting Names Robert “Bobby” Totsch Vice President And General Manager Of Des Moines, Iowa Broadcast And Digital Operations

Experienced Media Executive To Lead WHO-TV (NBC) and whotv.com

(September 30, 2019) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has named Robert “Bobby” Totsch as Vice President and General Manager of WHO-TV (NBC) and its associated mobile and digital operations, including whotv.com, serving the Des Moines, IA, market (DMA #75). Mr. Totsch will assume his new responsibilities immediately and will report to Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Mr. Totsch has more than three decades of broadcast experience in station management and operations, local programming and content, local and national sales, digital/mobile revenue development and strategic planning across multiple media platforms. He joins Nexstar after serving six years as general manager for WPMI-TV (NBC) and WJTC-TV (Indy), and as market director for WEAR-TV (ABC) and WFGX-TV (MyNetwork), all in Mobile, AL-Pensacola, FL (DMA #58). During his tenure, he led initiatives focused on brand development, local content leadership, digital advancement, sales strategy and excellence in viewer and client experience that drove consistent revenue growth. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Totsch served as vice president and general manager of KCTV-TV (CBS) and KSMO-TV (MyNetwork) in Kansas City, KS (DMA #32), where his efforts on new business development and negotiating content partnerships with local sports franchises resulted in increased ratings and market share. Earlier in his career, he served as director of sales and station manager at KMOV-TV (CBS) in St. Louis, MO.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Vaughn noted, “Bobby has an impressive sales and management industry background and is a highly-respected leader who has increased ratings and revenue at every station he has managed. He’s led a variety of initiatives focused on developing exclusive local content for viewers and digital users, and highly-effective multi-platform marketing opportunities for local and national advertisers. Bobby has consistently strengthened station operations and exceeded economic goals by implementing sales, marketing and new-media efforts that enhanced service to local viewers, businesses and the communities they served. Along with our broadcast and digital staffs in Des Moines, Bobby will continue to build upon our commitment to the local viewing and advertising communities that are served by WHO-TV and whotv.com every day.”

“I am excited to join Nexstar, the nation’s leading local broadcast television group, and I look forward to working with the talented team at WHO-TV and its related mobile and digital properties,” said Mr. Totsch. “WHO-TV has a legacy of delivering strong local news and programming to its viewers and digital users, and a wide variety of multiplatform marketing and advertising solutions to its advertisers. We will look to expand in innovative ways that continue building viewership, revenue, and our relationships in the communities we serve.”

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Totsch has been involved with several youth sports organizations as well as the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and Catholic Charities. Mr. Totsch is a graduate of the University of Missouri where he received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Journalism. He and his wife Elizabeth have two sons, Kellen and Easton. Mr. Totsch and his family will immediately relocate to the Des Moines, IA community.

