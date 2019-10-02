× Police Shoot Roaming Bull in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police did finally locate the rogue bull that had been roaming the streets of Des Moines this week – unfortunately the situation didn’t end well for the animal.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the bull was spotted near E. 9th and University Tuesday night and it was running in and out of traffic and around houses.

Around 8:30 p.m. the bull was seen at East 17th and Walker. Police had people on the way to try to corral the animal and get it in a trailer, but because the bull was becoming aggressive and posed a danger to drivers the decision was made to shoot it.

Police say they couldn’t run the risk of someone crashing into the bull in the low visibility or someone coming in contact with it.

There is still no word on who the bull belonged to.