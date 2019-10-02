Polk County Sheriff’s Office Adding Pink Ribbons to Patrol Cars in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is adding a little color to their vehicles this month.

The department has added pink breast cancer ribbons to part of their fleet of patrol cars in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The Sheriff's Office is also selling collectable pink Polk County patches for $5 each. All proceeds from sale of the patches will be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Sheriff Kevin Schneider says its an issue that hits close to home for his department and for all of us.

"We have about 600 employees," Schneider says, "Some have either had someone effected by breast cancer in their family or their friends. We have some former officers who had breast cancer who survived."

To purchase one of the collectible patches you can contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office's Community Relations Division at 515-323-5454.